Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 116,407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 151,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
