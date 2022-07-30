Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 116,407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 151,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

