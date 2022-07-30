Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

