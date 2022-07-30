Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance
Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50.
Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear
In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.
