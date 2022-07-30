Comerica Bank Acquires 480 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRH Stock Performance
CRH opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $54.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.