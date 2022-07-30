Comerica Bank Acquires 480 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

