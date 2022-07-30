CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $164.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $40,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $2,292,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,102,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,896 shares of company stock worth $10,067,038. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.