Cowen Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,330.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,428.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.