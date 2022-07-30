Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

