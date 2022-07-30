Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $1,503.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,330.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,428.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

