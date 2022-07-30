Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.90 and a 12-month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

