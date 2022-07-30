Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 892,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.41 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

