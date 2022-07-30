Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading Up 5.9%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 113,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 429,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 44.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$425.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.61.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.