Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.52

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.52 and last traded at $103.07, with a volume of 246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.