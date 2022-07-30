East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

