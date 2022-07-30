Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.45. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 9,327 shares changing hands.

Enel Chile Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,881,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 243,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 177,335 shares during the last quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

