Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,480 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 803,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 258,340 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 46.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 244,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 267,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enel Chile Announces Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.