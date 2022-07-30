Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

ENPH stock opened at $284.18 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $287.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.