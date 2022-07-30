Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 1.1 %

ETSY stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

