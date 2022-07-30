Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Etsy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $103.72 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

