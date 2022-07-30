Evan Sharp Sells 55,241 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $19.48 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 96.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,849 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 8.0% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 10.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 121,198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,782.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,269,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.