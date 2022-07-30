Evan Sharp Sells 55,241 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 17th, Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of PINS opened at $19.48 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 96.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,849 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 8.0% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 10.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 121,198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,782.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,269,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
