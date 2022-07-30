Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $35.19.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

