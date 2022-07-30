Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.43

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 56675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

