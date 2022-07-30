Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.43

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 56675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
