Exeter Financial LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.