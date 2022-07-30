Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.