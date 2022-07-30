Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ferrari by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,449,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.