Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $500,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

