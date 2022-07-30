First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

