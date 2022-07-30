First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $76.76

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.76, but opened at $84.01. First Solar shares last traded at $90.87, with a volume of 107,650 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

First Solar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,729. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

