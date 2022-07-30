Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.