FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 4302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FORM. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,625,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.