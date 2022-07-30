FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.74. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 831,230 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 151,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

