FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Pentair Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE:PNR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.