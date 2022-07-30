FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $5.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.33. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

