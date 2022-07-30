FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $754,814,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

