FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. B. Riley has a “Maintains” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.