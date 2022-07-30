FY2023 EPS Estimates for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Davide Campari-Milano’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

DVDCF opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

