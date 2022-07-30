FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By KeyCorp

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $34.49 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $31.61 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.18.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $500.51 on Friday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.78. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

