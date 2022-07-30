FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the software giant will earn $11.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.59. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2025 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 238,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

