FY2024 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reduced by Analyst

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,917,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

