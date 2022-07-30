Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,436 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

