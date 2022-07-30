Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

GLPI stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

