Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

