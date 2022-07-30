Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

