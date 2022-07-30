Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.31

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 3435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

