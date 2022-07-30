Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.31

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 3435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.
Grifols Stock Down 6.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
