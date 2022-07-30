Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Guardant Health stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

