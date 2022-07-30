Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

