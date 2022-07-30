Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

