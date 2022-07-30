Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

