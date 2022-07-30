HubSpot, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.72) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Initiates” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.60.

HubSpot stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.18 and its 200 day moving average is $400.50. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.