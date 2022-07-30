Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,894,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

Independent Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBCP opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.