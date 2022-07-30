Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 563.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,230,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 158,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

RYE opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.